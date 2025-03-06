Bowls round-up: League champions are crowned

The Miners from St Martins retained the Bradley Winter League championship before their last game of the campaign on Thursday night against third-placed Gladstone.

A 5-1 victory over Ice Dragons (121-91 on aggregate) on the artificial green, featuring a 21-8 singles win by Robin Bennett, put Ifton in a commanding position to see off arch rivals, the Flying Pierres.

But tonight is still a big game for Miners duo Joe Williams and Clay Flattley as they aim for individual wins to settle their battle for the league’s singles averages crown.

Potteries Panel

A super winter campaign for Bylet bowler Joe Dicken is coming to the boil nicely.

A key member of the Bridgnorth club’s push to be the first champions of the Allscott Heath Winter League, Dicken is also thriving on the £4,000 Potteries Panel.

Ahead of Thursday night's week six fixtures, the young bowler boosted his chances of making the finals night on the artificial green at Biddulph by scoring two fine wins last week.

He beat Gary Owen 28-15, after racing12-1 up in their 25-end clash, and then added the scalp of Neil Wright with a same score success .

Whitchurch League man Alex Hassall recovered from losing 21-16 against Andy Hush to beat Matt Hill 22-19 but Sam Millward (Wrockwardine Wood) went down 27-14 in his clash with Andy Ferris.