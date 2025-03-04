Bowls round-up: Ladies refuse to rest on their laurels

New county assistant (selection) secretary Jackie Rutter is spearheading a recruitment campaign as Shropshire aim for a hat-trick of British Ladies Senior County Championship triumphs.

“Shropshire Ladies are keen to build on their already very successful squad of players for the forthcoming season and we are looking to encourage any ladies that may want to be considered for county to reach out and let us know,” said Rutter. “We are always also looking for anyone male/female who wishes to get involved with our county team who may be interested in helping out at county matches.

“This could be marking cards, measuring, refereeing (where qualified) or even selling raffle tickets or just supporting – everyone is welcome.”

Rutter and ladies association officers can be contacted by email (shropcountyladies@gmail.com).

One in, one out

One in, one out is how it looks for the Highley Bowling League this year.

“Albrighton were welcomed back into the league but it was confirmed that, sadly, Madeley had withdrawn their team,” said chairman and fixture secretary John Palmer.

That was the outcome of the league’s AGM at Bridgnorth BC when clubs were told that the deadline for further withdrawals and entries is Friday.

“The league officers' proposal to increase the team entry fee from £100 to £110 was accepted but Horsehay's proposal to revert to 10 (or nine) players per team was withdrawn after discussion,” added Palmer.

League treasurer Jeanette Bennett reported a small loss of £43 on 2024 before all officers were re-elected en bloc.

Cleobury Mortimer have offered to host the end of season presentation for a league which is set to have 10 teams in its first division on Tuesday nights this year and 11 in the second division.

Trio aim to be best of British

Three Shropshire bowls clubs will be involved in this month’s British Club Team Championship – but not Premier League champions Castlefields.

The regional qualifying round is on Sunday, March 30 (9.30am start) and Wrockwardine Wood will host two of the eight round robin groups on their two greens in Telford.

“Our County Cup winners Sir John Bayley make the long trip to Alkincoats in Colne, and are in a group with Stretton Anglesey, Stile and Bradford BC,” said a county association spokesman.

“Woore, our Market Drayton and Whitchurch League champions - who came in as our Premier League champions Castlefields were not able to take their place in the competition - have the shorter trip to Windle in St Helens and will face Whitkirk, Birches Head and Greville Arms.”

Wrexham-based Esclusham, representing Wales, head to Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton to take on Derbyshire Park BC (Lancashire), George & Dragon (Greater Manchester) and Attleborough BC (North Midlands).