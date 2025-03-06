Popular handmade skincare brand launches new shop in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lily M welcomed its first customers into its new site in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, last Saturday (March 1).

The business, which specialises in handmade soaps and skincare all made onsite, had previously built a loyal customer base online.

Lily M then moved into The Market Hall in Shrewsbury just over a year ago. It announced departure from the site in December 2024.

Lily M, formerly of The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, has opened a new site in Castle Street. Photo: Lily M/Google

This new opening promises a bigger space, which should enable the company to expand its offering.

Its arrival in Castle Quarter was announced via the brand’s official social media channels.

The team behind Lily M said: “Lily M store opens today!

“We’re excited to welcome you to the grand opening of Lily M Beauty Store—our doors open to the public for the first time today at 10am!

“Come and experience our products in a beautifully relaxing, brand new space.

“Enjoy hand massages by @thebeautyeditbynaomi cookies from @pontbakery Herbal Teas while you enjoy the perfect opportunity to sample the skincare you love.

“All products are handmade by Nisa herself right here in Shrewsbury, using vegan, natural, and organic ingredients.

“We can’t wait to see you there when the doors open.”

Customers of Lily M enjoy a wide range of skincare products such as essential oil-infused soaps, which are all made with natural, organic and sustainable ingredients.

Find out more about Lily M via the official website.

