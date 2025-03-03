Bowls round-up: Champions-elect chasing league record

Chirk can set a new record in the District Invitation league at the Whitchurch club by wining it by the biggest margin in its long history.

They hammered Elephant & Castle 10-0 (126-66 on aggregate) last week to go 26 points clear at the top – and that’s one point more than the margin Archibald Worthington took the title with last winter.

The Welsh border club have just three fixtures left to hang on to that gap, but it comes under real threat on Wednesday on the back green when they take on deposed champions AWC.

But the misfiring Archie lost 7-3 (103-96) to Woore last week while District claimed a same score win over Bridgewater (110-106) despite Will Stokes winning 21-6 for the Water Boys.

Adderley play Crewe on Tuesday, Woore face Calverhall on Thursday and E & C tackle Bridgewater on Friday.

Two in, two out

Approval of new recruits and confirmation of team withdrawals is the name of the game for a leading Shropshire bowls league on Tuesday night.

Two potentially in, two definitely out is how it stands for the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s main Friday divisions for the 2025 campaign.

Votes to accept a B team from Donnington Wood and the return of Stockton will be taken at the March executive meeting at 7.30pm at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club.

“But delegates at the meeting will be told that St Georges B and Madeley CC B have withdrawn from Friday night action,” said a league spokesperson. “That’s a double blow, but we have been boosted by a number of applications to join the various divisions the league run – especially on Monday nights.”

Former county development officer Pauline Wilson will outline the way towards a youth development policy and match fees and prize money will be discussed, along with plans for a revamp of the annual presentation.

Meanwhile, it’s AGM time for the Malpas Senior Citizens League on Wednesday at Malpas Farmers BC (2pm) with all bowlers invited to attend but clubs having just one vote.

Junior Trailblazer

A new open competition aimed at getting more youngsters playing crown green bowls has made a big impact.

The £500 Junior Trailblazer day at Newport on Sunday, July 27, is the brainchild of Telford-based Ian Pessall – and already 20 of the 32 places have been snapped up.

Sponsored by Taylor Support, entries cost just £5, the winner will receive the Paul Taylor Trophy and all entrants will receive a gift supplied by Taylor Bowls.

The day will start with a round robin format of 13-up games using handicaps based on the experience of the entries, leading to knockout ties in main and consolation competitions. Full details from Pessall via Facebook.