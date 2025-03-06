Ownership in sight for community group trying to save rural pub near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After more than 300 years of trade, the sudden closure of The Fox Inn at Ryton in summer 2022 caused great upset in the cluster of pub-less villages to the south of Shrewsbury.

Within days, a meeting was held at the village hall and a group of passionate locals came together to form 'Friends of The Fox Inn', a steering group focused on reopening the 17th century pub.

What followed was two and half years of campaigning and fundraising, with the group holding quizzes, car treasure hunts, bingo nights, coffee mornings, race days, BBQs, raffles, and even a Sewing Bee finalist evening.

In December last year, the now-Community Benefit Society, Fox Inn Ryton Community Pub Ltd, were thrilled to find out they'd been successful in securing £250,000 worth of funding from the government on their second attempt.