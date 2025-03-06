Managers who transformed 'unruly' Ludlow pub into traditional boozer cherished by locals prepare to say goodbye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From an “unruly” pub that locals wanted shut down to an old-school boozer that has become a Ludlow favourite, the Blue Boar in Mill Street has been many things to many people over the years.

Its drastic transformation has been led by managers Adam Tutt and Emily Hardman, who have been with the business for the last decade.

As their lease comes to an end and owners Punch Taverns plan to bring in a new management team this August, Adam and Emily look back on the 10 years they have spent in the Blue Boar.

Adam said: “It's been good. It's such a lovely old building, which was unfortunately very much not looked after before we took it on.

“It was threatened with closure by the police and then was closed down by the police because it was such an unruly space and locals weren’t happy.

“And then we came in.”

The landlords/managers of The Blue Boar in Ludlow are set to say goodbye as they are being replaced by the company that owns the pub. In picture from left: Emily Hardman and Adam Tutt.

Emily added: “It’s gone back to being a traditional pub, and what a pub should be like - good ales, wine, at the heart of the community. There's so many diverse groups here.”

In an ideal world, Adam, who also works at as a manager at the Assembly Room nearby, said the duo would like to have been able to renew the lease on the property.