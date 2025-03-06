Bowls round-up: Crunch time for new winter league

Unbeaten Shifnal, favourites to be the first champions of the four-a-side league on the artificial green at Allscott Heath, take on one of their main title rivals in Wrockwardine Wood at 7pm.

The Wrockites, with games in hand, boosted their hopes with a maximum 20-point haul on Wednesday evening thanks to a 84-40 aggregate romp against the host club’s Dynamos team that saw Tom Killen win 21-3 and Scott Moseley 21-4.

But it is Bylet who lead the way after their 84-25 mauling of Allscott Executioners – and the Bridgnorth club play their final fixture of the first campaign on Monday against the Crusaders.

Bandit Bowls

Shrewsbury clubs take centre stage this weekend as the Bandit Bowls winter programme moves ever closer to the finish line.

Meole Brace hosts Saturday's one-day competition from 9am, with 13-up round robin groups leading to knockout ties as £7 of the £12 entry fee is paid out in prizes on the day.

It gives bowlers who have entered the £5,660 Coors Meole Open the perfect chance to practice at the venue ahead of the first qualifying weekend in the big money comp on March 22-23.

Then on Sunday the two greens at Greenfields are the stage for round 18 of the winter series with 13-up group games in two session at 9am and 1pm.

Each group winner picks up 25 points and it’s only the top 40 in the final points table who are guaranteed to play for the biggest purses when the BB campaign ends with the grand finals on March 30.

Meeting moved

The Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League's pre-season meeting has been put back a week to Monday, March 17, at Meole Brace BC (2pm).

Greenkeepers evening

Shropshire’s attention to detail when it comes to looking after crown green bowls surfaces has been lauded by the sport’s governing body.

The county association ran a greenkeeepers evening at Edgmond BC – winners of the best green in Shropshire title last year – that was sponsored by Dennis/SISIS and had Matt Gresty from DLF Seeds as guest speaker.

“In conjunction with Dennis, Shropshire are setting a blueprint which can be replicated across the crown green bowling community,” said Steve Clamp on behalf of the British association. “Shropshire greenkeepers are supported exceptionally well by Dennis and the community they're creating aim to keep the quality of greens in Shropshire at the very best.

“Visits to DLF Seeds in Worcester are planned for later in year, as are visits to Jim Clarke Machinery in Shrewsbury.

“Shropshire greenkeepers who haven't been involved before, are invited to register for future events by contacting county chairman Phil Scott.”