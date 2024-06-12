Juniors show off Premier class with Welsh victory

A strong late push took them to a 24-shot overall victory in Sunday’s Premier Division match, which means they are all but certain to finish runners-up again to under-18 kings Yorkshire.

The use of the ladies green at Whitchurch club Chester Road paid off with 10 winners out of 12 games and a 47 chalk win there while up in North Wales, at Bethesda, it was the last two on who were the heroes.

Jack Lawrence (Burway) won 21-4 and Tom Carr 21-14, the latter’s brother and Prince of Wales Hotel clubmate Ben having also won 21-18 in the first four.

And with Owen Hanmer’s 21-12 card it gave Shropshire four winners away to keep the deficit to 23, Billy Walmsley also going close with 20.

It had got mighty twitchy in the back four for the players and selectors, but ultimately the county’s youngsters got the job done to give a hint of what might lie ahead.

“Our juniors beat Wales to put themselves in pole position for second place in the division,” said a Shropshire association spokesman. “We were nine up off the front four at home, helped by James Sanderson’s 12 win and the middle four saw us extend our lead to 37 with Rowan Fuller the best winner 21-8 and Ben Cutler added a 21-13.

“Helped by Jordan Millman’s 21-11 win in the back four we won by 47 at Chester Road so well done to our juniors on their success.”

County official Mike Potter added: “Both teams at Chester Road were congratulated for their sporting and entertaining match before county debutant, Eleanor Webb, received her deserved Team Player of the Match award.”

Cracking local derbies take centre stage tonight as the last 16 in the Shropshire Cup do battle.

Whitchurch League arch rivals Woore and Adderley clashing at Tilstock looks the pick of them in the 10-a-side bowls knockout sponsored by KGJ Insurance.

But Prince of Wales Hotel against Meole Brace (at Allscott Heath), holders Castlefields versus Pontesbury (Bicton), St Georges taking on Newport (Wrockwardine Wood No.2) and Bowring versus Wrockwardine Wood (Atcham) are not far behind.

And St Georges will just be relieved to have made it so far after coming through their rain delayed tie in the last round against Sir John Bayley on the best winner rule at Bowring thanks to 21-9 wins by Matt Farmer and Nigel Evans.

Bridgnorth’s reward for a seven shot win over Allscott Heath at the Bayley, secured by last on Claude Chetter winning 21-6, is a match with Chester Road tonight at Pontesbury (Nags Head green).

Tonight’s other ties – Shifnal v Hadley USC (at Madeley CC); Greenfields v Bridgewater (at Edgmond).