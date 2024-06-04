Champions finally beaten for first time this season

The reigning champions – who still top the table by four points from Castlefields and Wrockwardine Wood – went down 8-4 (236-177) at fourth-placed Ifton.

Darren Lacey (21-4) and Leighton Roberts (21-7) were single-figure winners for Ifton, with Martin Jones, Simon Tyler, Geraint Williams, Nicky Jones, Craig Griffiths and Owen Jackson also on the mark.

Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Scott Harries and Reece Farr replied for Bayley.

Second-placed Castlefields closed the gap at the summit to four points with a 10-2 (245-161) victory over Meole Brace, with Josh Hale (21-7) and Adam Jones (21-8) leading the way. Wayne Rogers, Ashley Wellings, Callum Wraight, Tom Palmer, Andrew Judson, Jon Palmer, Michael Beer and Rich Goddard were also victorious.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood – level on points with Castlefields – edged the aggregate 203-198 at second-bottom Bylet for four bonus points after sharing the games 6-6. Sam Millward and Sally King were both 21-8 winners for Wrockwardine Wood, while Cheryl Caswell (21-9) scored Bylet’s best result.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Hanwood whitewashed third-bottom Adderley 12-0 (252-170) thanks to Darren Wellings (21-7), Dave Turner, Andrew Jones, Glyn Wellings, Wayne Phillips, Mark Parsons, Dave Payne, Richard Lawson, Dave Burton, Ben Talbot, Simon Lane and Shaun Bould.

Hanmer overcame Wem USC 8-4 (235-184) to climb above their visitors into 10th position, with Matthew Beeston (21-9) leading the way.

Eighth-placed Highley overcame fifth-placed St Georges 8-4 (216-194), thanks in part to Jamie Taylor’s 21-6 success against Matthew Rhodes.

But it was St George’s Martin Gaut who got the best result of the match – 21-5 over Simon Rhodes.

And seventh-placed Burway defeated rock-bottom Horsehay 9-3 (233-175), with Lee Wilding scoring a superb 21-2 triumph over Spencer Collins. Ben Allen (21-6) was also a single-figure winner.