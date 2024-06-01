Red-hot Wraight enjoys a winning return

A bumper entry of 93 made for a marathon Bank Holiday Monday on the two greens at Old Shrewsbury, but Wraight – back at one of his former clubs – easily lasted the course.

The Castlefields king beat county senior team-mate Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-10 in the final on a day when young semi-finalist Emmet McKinley of Oxon won the best novice trophy.

“Appearing in the County Handicap for only his third time in over 20 years, Callum was looking to repeat the success he enjoyed in it in 2022,” said county competition secretary Mike Potter. “And after 11 hours of action he achieved just that and lifted the John Bowers Cup.

“With the poor weather forecast along with just 15 pre-comp entries, I was hoping for an entry nearing last year’s 61 – but an impressive 50% increase of entries took us to 93 players at £10 a time.

“The final saw Callum race ahead 9-1 on the No.1 green, which he soon turned into an advantage of 15-3 after 15 ends.

“Late on, Scott did eventually find the jack long enough to close the gap to trail 9-16 but, with his striking shots working accurately, Callum sealed victory 21-10 in 26 ends.”

Wraight beat clubmate Hayden Lewis 21-15 in the semi-finals after avenging his defeat in County Merit qualifying against Chris Jones (Meole Brace) 21-8 in the last eight.

Harries, beaten by Andrew Armstrong in the final of the Woodfield Open last month, defeated McKinley 21-9 in the semis with Potter praising him and all the entrants, Rich Jones and his team of greenkeepers and the host club.

Quarter-final scores: Callum Wraight (scratch, Castlefields) 21–8 Chris Jones(+1, Meole Brace); Scott Harries (scr, S J B) 21–15 Sarah Weaver (scr, Wem USC); Hayden Lewis (+1, Castlefields) 21–18 Ben Hinton (+2, Woore); Emmet McKinley (+3, Oxon) 21–13 Dave Nicholls (+3, Albert Road Exiles).

PIC CAPTIONS

The last eight in the County Handicap at Old Shrewsbury

Final rivals Callum Wraight and (right) Scott Harries with organiser Mike Potter

That’s my boy – County Handicap winner Callum Wraight with son Harry