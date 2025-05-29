Bowls round-up: Four to make debuts for Shropshire

Lee Peate, Adam Jones, Josh Cotton and Joe Killen come into the side to take on Derbyshire in the county’s qualifying section four clash on Sunday.

Cotton (Wrockwardine Wood) and Killen (St Georges) will play in the home leg on Newport No.2 while Peate (Hanmer) and Castlefields’ Jones are named in the away 12 at Barton BC, near Burton.

“There are seven changes from our last game against the Potteries with four debutants and Steve Broome, Josh Bradburn and Andy Moss all returning.” said a county association spokesperson.

Nick Wyer is named on reserve after previously playing for Staffordshire, while Paul Evans has returned to Staffs duty and Alex Jones, Tom Roden, Colin Smith and Jack Hewitt are unavailable.

Winter league to be launched

The summer bowls season may be at its height but one Shropshire club has taken the wraps off yet another winter league to be launched later this year.

A new six-a-side competition is planned for Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club with one of its late stalwart members to be remembered as the winners will receive the Norman Harvey Winter Shield.

It will be run by Gus Needham, sponsored by James Blair Heating, and all of the four singles-two doubles fixtures will be played on the top No.2 green.

Limited to 10 teams with bowlers handicapped, matches will be played on Mondays to Fridays at 7pm from October 13 and the winners will potentially receive £500.

And all bowlers who play at least five matches will be entered in the Norman Harvey Merit, a one-day singles knockout on Sunday, December 21, from 10am.

There are already winter leagues in Shropshire at Whitchurch’s District Club and Allscott Heath, plus the popular Bandit Bowls winter series,