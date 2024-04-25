Simpson and Bishton strike at St Georges again

They were the proud winners of the Nicholas Rhodes Trophy and £400 top prize for the third year in a row on Sunday.

But it took two tense 21-20 wins to get the Sir John Bayley and Wrockwardine Wood duo over the line on an emotional day for the Telford club.

“A great day ended with a fantastic final, with a game down shot turning into a final winner,” said promoter Tony Rhodes, “Bill and Karen Kinchen ran Scott and Holly closer than anyone in the last three years but they still turned that losing position into a winning one.

“There was a great turnout and semi-final performances from Simon Madeley and Sonya Lucas to just dip out 21-20 to the Kinchens, and Jess Lacey accompanied by Owen Jackson in just coming up short in their attempt to wrestle the trophy from Scott and Holly.”

Bishton was relieved and elated, saying: “Absolutely over the moon to retain the Nicholas Rhodes doubles for the 3rd year.

“This day means so much to everyone involved and it honestly feels more special with each win.”

Rhodes added: “The weather was great, our team of helpers on the day we’re amazing and Mandy and Mark Hardman’s prize for highest break went to Jordan Picken and Cody Everitt.

“Thank you to all who played and supported this memorial event – we’ll now add the takings up and donate as we always do to Blood Cancer UK.

“Thank you to sponsors OBS for their generosity and to ours and the club’s dear friend, Barry Griffiths, who has very recently passed away but, before he did, bolstered our prize money up to £1,200.”

Gordon Lucas has made a fine start to the new Whitchurch Bowling League season and his good form has landed him a title.

Lucas, having won his first three games for Audlem B in Division Four, added the North Shropshire association’s Challenge Cup.

He came out on top at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club in a singles knockout for bowlers in the lowest three divisions of the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

Lucas beat Louisa Goff (Hadnall) 21-19 in the final, the last four scores being Lucas 21 Mat Wilkes 11; Goff 21 Adrian Proudlove 19.

Next for North Shropshire’s bowlers is the Mixed Doubles on Saturday, May 4 at Malpas Farmers (10am start), entries taken on the day.