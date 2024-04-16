Women kick off a big year with league derbies

All conquering British Ladies club champions Wrockwardine Wood head up the hill to take on St Georges, Sinclair host Charlton and the new facilities at Allscott Heath are the venue for a meeting between the club’s established team and a new B side which has joined the eight-a-side league.

It’s set to be a big year for women’s bowling in the county with Shropshire attempting to defend the British Ladies County Championship, starting with a crunch fixture against Yorkshire on May 19.

And there’s also the prospect of the Shropshire Ladies association joining with the Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association in a move that would parallel what has already happened at British level.

Ladies president Pauline Wilson said: “A discussion was started about whether Shropshire Ladies should join the SCGBA at our AGM in February.

“An initial fact finding meeting had been held with the SCGBA and details were shared with attendees at the annual meeting.

“Clubs were asked to discuss with their members and forward any queries they had or further information needed to Jen Rogers by the end of June.

“Any proposal would be brought to an EGM in October and, if clubs wanted to go ahead, a proposal would then go to the SCGBA and be voted upon at the January AGM.”