All roads lead to Sinclair for popular doubles event

And that’s why Telford club Sinclair are guaranteed a winning day tomorrow when the 2024 Candlin Doubles goes ahead on their green in Ketley.

Now being run in a one-day format for 32 pairs, the action in the hunt for £660 in prize money and a £260 first prize starts at 10am with organiser Stuart Church planning to get the final stages for the last eight on at 6pm.

On the singles front, a number of Premier League bowlers head into the Black Country tomorrow for the finals of the West Brom Open.

Five-time Meole Open winner Callum Wraight is the 11/4 favourite ahead of a first round tie against Will Clarke and also in the hunt are his Castlefields team-mate Tom Palmer, Sir John Bayley duo Alex Jones and Paul Evans, plus Clay Flattley, Chris Ward, Gordon Hawkins and Cody Everett from St Georges.

Entries for the KGJ Insurance County Cup and Shropshire Cup must be registered by Monday on the SCGBA website.

Woore, Sinclair, Prince of Wales Hotel and Shifnal were the non Premier League clubs who had got their names into the hat for the 12-a-side County Cup well in advance of the deadline date.

Dates for the opening ties are County Cup on Wednesday, May 22, with the Shropshire Cup the following Wednesday.