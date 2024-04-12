Purcell is back with a bang in Norman Ford

And he proved it again by adding another title at the weekend, surviving a buffeting from Storm Kathleen to win the Whitchurch Leagues’ Norman Ford Invitation Classic.

Chester Road man Purcell, who triumphed in the County Handicap in 2022, won the season-opening competition at Prees by beating Ellesmere’s David Cunningham in the final.

“Alan became the new Norman Ford champion on Sunday as he battled with Storm Kathleen to become victorious,” said organiser Jack Hazeldine. “He played consistently well all day and went into a comfortable lead in the final and eventually won 21-7 against David Cunningham.

“There was some really good bowling throughout the day, even though the wind was buffeting across the green, many games ending close with only a couple of points separating them.

“Thanks to Prees for allowing us to use the green and to Barbara Ford and her grandchildren for presenting Norman’s trophy.”

Invitations went out to 32 bowlers to compete on the smaller green at the village club and in the semi-finals Purcell beat Donna Bennett 21-12 while Cunningham was a 21-16 victor against Jessica Marshall.

Next event is the North Shropshire association’s Challenge Trophy for bowlers from the lower divisions on Sunday, April 21, followed by the Whitchurch League Merit the following Sunday, entries to Hazeldine ASAP.

Fresh from a fine winter bowls campaign, Chris Stretch has now sprung into life in the 2024 season proper.

Stretch, who has returned to Adderley to play in the Premier League this year, made the journey to Fleetwood pay by qualifying for the finals of the Spring Waterloo.

A semi-finalist on finals day in the Bandit Bowls winter series, Stretch had a walkover and then enjoyed 21-16 and 21-18 victories to book his ticket to last 32 at the Fylde coast venue on May 6.

Joe Killen (St Georges) lost 21-17 to Stephen Delooze in his crunch game in the first day of qualifying when former Shropshire man James Grimston got through.

If qualifying is anything to go by then Shrewsbury’s Callum Wraight must be the overwhelming favourite to win the Potteries Panel crown.

The Castlefields star completed his fixtures in the 10-strong Group B by remaining unbeaten to top the table in convincing style.

Wraight won his last two games at Congleton Railway on Thursday night, beating Gary Owen 24-16 after a slow start and then Neil Wright 20-16 after being locked at 14 across after 19 of the 25 ends.

Finals night is on Thursday, April 18 at Baddley Green in Stoke when Wraight will be joined in the last eight by Sam Millward (Wrockwardine Wood), who finished fourth in Group B.