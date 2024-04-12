Anniversary donation boosts the prize pot

The money has been added to the prize fund for the Premier League’s Mike Hinton Pairs at Newport, which starts at 10am – the same time that the County Junior Trials will get underway at Old Shrewsbury.

Premier chief Rob Burroughs explained: “We have had a very kind donation from Mike Hinton to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this pairs competition.

“This means that £500 will be added to the entry fees to be paid out on the day in cash – and we thank Mike for this generous donation.”

Entries costing £12 per pair will be taken on the day and the quarter-finals onwards will be played on the green next to the clubhouse.

Over in Shrewsbury, under-18 selectors will be out in force at the County Junior Trials when a competition will be run on the day with players matched according to age and ability.

The good news is that the British junior county championship has been saved and Shropshire will start their 12 home-12 away campaign against title holders Yorkshire on Sunday, May 12 – with a match versus Wales to follow.

n Bowlers who want to take paper one of the Referees Exam at Tilstock BC on Sunday (6pm start) need to book a place with Phil Scott by tonight.