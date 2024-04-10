Double celebration as Wraight lifts Meole shield

The Castlefields star was the home-town hero again as he beat Welshman Adam Penlington 21-15 to pocket the £1,000 first prize in the £5,600 Coors-backed competition.

But, within minutes of Sunday’s terrific triumph, the 37-year-old from Shrewsbury was looking forward to an even more emotional time.

Wraight explained: “Winning Meole was even more special as Zoe (his partner) is now going into hospital this week to be induced so our third child is only just round the corner!”

Having raced 13-3 up in the final using his familiar, shorter marks just over the crown, Wraight had to hold off a spirited fightback by Chester-based Penlington to book his ticket to the Champion of Champions in September.

“I’m really chuffed and ecstatic as the Meole has, and will always be, one of the most important ones to me personally,” said the 2024 champion who first won the title in 2012.

“It is just the dream start to the season that you need as a bowler as now I’ve got a massive comp win behind me, plus my Champion of Champions ticket booked so early on. It just relaxes you and gives you even more freedom to play with for the season ahead.

“I played pretty solid for most of the day to be honest, but I was a bit roped first game after being 16-10 up on Dave Wraight.

“But after that I never looked back and to top off a long day I became the Shrewsbury pool champion for the eighth time that night – what a fantastic day!”

Wraight beat Fields team-mate Tom Palmer 21-10 from 8-1 down in the semi-finals, while Penlington saw off 2019 runner-up Martin Gaut (St Georges) 21-11.

Quarter-final scores: Wraight 21 Tommy Johnstone 8; Penlington 21 Pete Farmer 9; Palmer 21 Dan Taylor 15; Gaut 21 Paul Dale 16.

Two more Telford area clubs have taken the wraps off early season open bowls competitions.

Allscott Heath will launch the SJ Roberts Cup – a one-day singles for 32 Shropshire bowlers – as a one-dayer on Saturday, April 27 (10am start).

“Be a part of our first competition of the season on our all weather green,” said club chairman Chris Hayward, who should be contacted on 07815-683302 to book a place.

Entries cost £20 and it’s a £300 first prize with a full house.

Just down the road in Wellington, the Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles will be run on Sunday, May 12, from 11am with Rob Burroughs as the new promoter.

It’s for 16 pairs using the No.1 green, no homesters allowed, entries costing £20 to play for a £160 first prize. Book with Burroughs on 07901-229623.