Edgmond Open boasts top-class field

A top class line-up of 32 will battle it out for a £500 first prize in the £2,650 Edgmond Open at the village club with its top drawer green near Newport from 10.30am

And promoter Rob Burroughs couldn’t be happier, declaring: “A top-quality field is assembled for the first ever Edgmond Open finals.

“Greg Smith (7/2) and Callum Wraight (9/2) rightly start as favourites, but there are so many other players who could easily go all the way tomorrow.

“There are five other Castlefields players in the draw, including the two Palmer brothers and Wayne Rogers, who has won a competition before on Edgmond.

“A strong Welsh contingent is led by Leighton Roberts, while a few have qualified for both this and the Meole Open finals on Sunday, showing they’re in good form, like Tom Killen, Pete Farmer, Keith Wall and Ayden Smith.

“Darren Plenderleith, Andy Hughes and Lee Johnstone have all won big competitions before, while Scott Moseley took some good scalps in qualifying and other local hopes rest on Michael Cooper, Sam Millward and Aaron King.”

There will be five blocks on the green for round one and a limited number of free programmes will be available, along with good and drinks.

Full first round draw

Keith Wall v Jack Desmond, Greg Smith v Colin Leishman, Jon Palmer v Danny Ferris, Sam Millward v Dave Dickie Jones, Andy Judson v Martin Simcock, Steve Burroughs v Darren Palin, Tom Killen v Callum Wraight, Ayden Smith v Gordon Hawkins, Wayne Rogers v Aaron King, Michael Cooper v Gerwyn Davies, Reece Farr v Andrew Hughes, Andy Armstong v Darren Plenderleith. Peter Farmer v Scott Moseley, Lee Johnston v Rich Goddard, Leighton Roberts v Jamie Brookes, Nick Jones v Tom Palmer.

Four bowlers from Wrockwrdien Wood’s all-conquering women’s team head up the M6 to Preston tomorrow to compete in the Penwortham Sports Ladies Doubles.

Sisters Angela Gaut and Helen Clee and team-mates Sally King and Natalia Moseley will be flying the flag for Shropshire in a 32-strong field.