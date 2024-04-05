Callum Wraight cashes in on finals weekend

The Shropshire king first won the climax of the one-day competitions at Tilstock on Saturday and then retained the winter series championship 24 hours later at Whitchurch’s District Club.

The Castlefields star beat Joe Killen (St Georges) 21-16 in the final at Tilstock to take the £250 top prize and then added £450 next day with his winter series triumph over Adderley’s ace veteran Alan Boulton 21-13.

Tired but elated promoter Jamie Brookes paid tribute to Wraight, saying: “What an awesome winter he’s had as he also topped the series points table.

“Saturday saw 26 of the 32 eligible ‘one-dayer’ attendees battling for a £1,675 prize fund at Tilstock BC.

“Then on Sunday the winter series main finals were held at District where 48 bowlers battled for a part of the £5,100 prize fund.

“That was another fantastic day again with some lovely warm weather.

“Everyone who turned up took home a minimum of £50 plus a nice, warm Bandit Bowls hoodie.”

Brookes said Bandit Bowls had got off to a fantastic start thanks to an incredible team of helpers, adding: “As the BB winter series happily goes into hibernation in readiness for October, here’s to a good summer season of bowls across the country.”

Wraight beat Craig Jones 21-12 in the semi-finals at Tilstock while Killen was defeating Brookes himself to 14.

At District, Wraight had a good tussle with one of his main rivals in the BB events, Chris Stretch, before beating him 21-17 as Boulton saw off Daz Fielding 21-12.

Quarter-final scores from the main finals: Fielding 21 Dave James 17; Boulton 21 John Rawlinson 17; Stretch 21 Cedric Bancroft 19; Wraight 21 Rich Lockett 8.