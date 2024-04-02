Bowls season is back as Barlows League kicks off

First fixtures in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League are this afternoon while tonight bowlers in the county’s biggest evening league – Whitchurch – and Highley League return to the greens.

There’s also a meeting of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League tonight at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm) ahead of its first matches on Thursday in the Afternoon Division and the Dennis Lewis Division.

Delegates of clubs will be told at the meeting that a last-gasp application from Shifnal means that that the re-launch the Saturday Division, with matches of four singles and two doubles starting at 2pm, will definitely go ahead.

The division has been in cold storage since the 2019 campaign due to the pandemic and league officers had a target of a minimum of six teams to see it resume.

Also on the agenda tonight are new life members for 2024 and a venue for the end of season ladies versus gents challenge for the Dave Ellis Shield.

Shropshire clubs have until tonight to sign up for the Bowls Big Weekend in May – the nationwide promotion by the sport’s governing body aimed at attracting new people of all ages to take up the game.