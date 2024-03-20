Greenkeeper Cooke puts his knowledge to good use

The Shrewsbury club hosted the one-dayer on Saturday for the second weekend running and Cooke was not to be denied this time.

He came out on top of the 19 entries by beating promoter Jamie Brookes 21-13 in the final to earn the biggest slice of a £133 prize cake.

“Andy outplayed me in the final,” admitted Brookes after the man who bowls for Monkmoor in the Wem League and Tanners Shrewsbury divisions as well as looking after the green raced to success.

Cooke, who was playing in his seventh one-dayer of the winter, beat Kieran Walker 21-8 in the semi-finals while Brookes was defeating Steve Ashton 21-14.

Quarter-final scores – Brookes 21 Keith Wall 17; Ashton 21 Angela Howard 15; Cooke 21 Lee Walmsley 9; Walker 21 John Lea 8.

Shropshire Premier League bowlers will be mob-handed in the big Midlands curtain raiser for the season on Easter Monday.

Players from champions and County Cup winners Sir John Bayley and double runners-up Castlefields will lead the charge in the £2,000 Les & Mel Evans MBE Invitation Classic at Heath Hayes Constitutional Club in Cannock.

Past winner Wayne Rogers against reigning champion Greg Smith is the pick of the first-round draw but Callum Wraight against Paul Evans in the 10.30am opener is not far behind, as is Spencer Clarke versus Michael Beer.

The 32-strong field also includes Stuart Rutter, Rich Lawson, Jamie King, Scott Simpson, Jon Palmer, David East, Nick Wyer, Stuart Gittins, Gordon Hawkins, Dan Davies, Darrell Handley and Chris Ward.

The Crewe club that has reached the top flight of Shropshire’s biggest bowling league is aiming to lure county bowlers into Cheshire for an open competition.

Shavington will feature in the first division of the Whitchurch League this year and open their campaign with a home 12-a-side match against reigning champions Woore on Tuesday, April 2.

But just before then they are hosting a one-dayer with 32 places at £15 each on Saturday, March 30 (11am start), with the winner to receive £200. Entries to recent Midland Masters winner Alex Hassall on 07580 002349.

Bowls Diary

Mixed Doubles at St Georges – on Sunday, April 21, with £400 to winners if all places taken. Qualifiers at 9.30am and 1pm with the last eight at 4.30. Entries £15, one home bowler allowed per pair, book with Tony Rhodes (07483 868606).

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538 337368.

£1,600 Bridgewater Open – on Saturday, July 20, at the Whitchurch club, 9am start. One-day singles for 64, entry fee £25, to be paid by Bacs when booked, text entries to Richard Proudlove on 07725 131713.