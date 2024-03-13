Chris Stretch-es winning streak to a sixth triumph

Three successive hard-earned wins took him to the biggest share of £154 prize fund at first-time venue Monkmoor in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Stretch, who has left Meole Brace to join his former club and Premier League rivals Adderley, beat new team-mate Ian Howell 21-16 in the final and earned special praise from promoter Jamie Brookes.

“When Chris gets into gear he’s pretty damn good,” said Brookes.

“He fought hard and scraped through both his quarter-final and semi-final, but played very well in the final.”

Stretch beat David Cunningham 21-20 in the last four as Howell got the better of Dave James 21-16 as 27 played in 13-up round robin matches leading to knockout ties.

Monkmoor will host another one-dayer this coming Saturday, the quarter-final scores from the 23rd comp being: Howell 21 John Lea 16; James 21 Tom Killen 17; Cunningham 21 Nigel Ferrington 14; Stretch 21 Jamie Brookes 17.

A brand new club and 11 new teams have joined the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League for the fast approaching 2024 season.

Meole Brace are the latest recruits from Shrewsbury, being voted into the Dennis Lewis Thursday Division along with the returning Sir John Bayley and B teams from Allscott Heath and Prince of Wales Hotel at the league’s March executive meeting.

Four new teams – Edgmond C, Newport F, Allscott Heath E and Much Wenlock C – will feature on Monday nights, but Horsehay’s successful application to the Premier League leaves the Friday divisions with 36 teams divided into three divisions of 12 sides.

But the Afternoon Division, only launched last year, has grown to nine teams with the addition of St Georges, Albrighton Blue and Edgmond B.

“And there’s still hope for the re-launch of the four singles-two doubles Saturday Division with five clubs expressing an interest,” said a league spokesperson.

“A final decision will be made at the April meeting in the hope of being able to attract a minimum of six sides.

“Match fees will rise to 60p across the board this year and the affiliation fee will return to £10 per team after being cut in half in 2023 to try to help clubs recover from the Covid hiatus.”

Shropshire bowls star Andrew Moss will make a welcome return to the green to play in the Rob Ellison Memorial match in aid of charity.

He didn’t play Premier League bowls at all last year, but the multi-titled farmer based near Woore is part of the North Shropshire Select team to take on a county side at Tilstock on Thursday, March 28 (6.30pm start).

Moss has agreed to be in manager Dale Booth’s side for the 12-a-side match in memory of Tilstock legend Ellison, who was County Merit winner in 1969 and went on to be made a life member of the British Referees Society.

Other members of the North Shropshire side are Derek Wright – one of the organising team – John Breeze, John Paddington, Lee Peate, Paul Latham, Chris Stretch, Gary Whitehall, Mark Holland, Colin Smith, Scott Moseley and Joe Killen.