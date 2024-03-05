Dawley are out of the relegation zone after win

They fought their way to a 3-2 success over Bayley A and climbed out of the drop zone with wins from Guvy Gill, Adam Moore and Roy Levenu. Brian McMillan and Karl Wilson won for Bayley.

Maddocks C slipped into the bottom two after being edged out 3-2 by BallPoint.

Tom Maxfield’s impressive performance gave BallPoint the lead, but strong responses from Joe Oliver and Darren Pountney forced the match into a decider. Ultimately, Dan Morris secured the decisive win for BallPoint.

Dawley B continued their impressive run by securing a 4-1 win against Maddocks. Paul Harper stole the show with a stunning 70 break and a subsequent clearance of 33.

James Brennan’s win on the black, including a break of 41, and Craig Reynolds’ 30 break contributed to Dawley’s triumph. Carl Walker’s victory added to the tally, with Daz Wincott securing a point for Maddocks A.

Division Two high-flyers Wistanswick and BallPoint B both tasted victory. Leaders Wistanwick came from behind to see off Bayley L 4-1 thanks to Adam Rodgers, Craig Campbell, Paul Proctor and Jason Boyd after Charlie Newey had put Bayley ahead.

Second-placed BallPoint B demonstrated their prowess with a brilliant 5-0 victory over Maddocks E. Steve Collins, Aaron O’Donnell, Andy Elliot, Kev West and Paul Waters all triumphed to leave Ballpoint five points clear of third-placed Antice B.

Anstice pocketed a crucial 3-2 win over Bayley E. Billy Watson emerged as the hero, winning the deciding frame to keep his side within striking distance of promotion.