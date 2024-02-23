Winter leaders victorious again

Despite being guaranteed places in the top 40 heading to the March 24 finals day at Whitchurch’s District Club, they all finished top of their round robin groups on Sunday.

Clear leader and reigning series champion Callum Wraight led the way while his main rivals for the overall points title – Jock Timlett, Alan Boulton and Gary Whitehall – followed suit as another big entry competed.

“There was another fantastic turnout out of 87 bowlers and, even after a nightfall of rain, the Adderley green still held up and ran really well,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

Other leading contenders who shone again were Tom Killen, Kerry Dance, Ben Hinton, Jamie Brookes, Andy Armstrong, Chris Stretch and Dave James.

Michael Cooper, Craig Baugh, Cedric Bancrfot, Terry Howard, John Doherty, Eleanor Webb, Gareth Davies, Conner Whitehall , Dan Corbett and Cody Everitt also topped their groups.

This coming weekend will see Saturday’s one-day competition at Edgmond while the winter series on Sunday heads for Wem Sports.