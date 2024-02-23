Merry returns to winner’s circle

The Tarporley-based veteran followed up his run to last weekend’s semi-finals by winning Saturday’s one-day competition at Adderley.

He beat Shrewsbury’s Keith Wall – who is understood to be signing for St Georges in the Premier League this year – 21-11 in the final to take the biggest slice of a £126 prize pot.

Merry – who opted out from November 5 to February 4 – avenged his last-four loss to Chris Stretch the previous weekend by beating the new Adderley signing 21-20 in their semi-final clash this time.

Wall raced past Angela Howard (Ruabon) 21-4 at the same stage on a day when 18 bowlers took part in round robin group games leading to knockout ties.

Quarter-finals: Howard 21 Andy Cooke 20; Wall 21 John Lea 15; Stretch 21 Donna Larke 10; Merry 21 Adrian Owens 17.