Tanners League is expanding as four new sides accepted

Applications from four new teams were accepted at the AGM of the Tanners Wines Shropshire League at the Old Shrewsbury BC – and more could follow.

“Four new teams were voted in with Telepost returning to the Shropshire divisions (on Friday nights) and Greenfields adding a new B team,” explained league spokesman Ian Payne.

“And in tn the Shrewsbury divisions (on Tuesdays) there are also two new teams with Baschurch and Meole Village being accepted.

“A league executive meeting on March 7 will determine the composition of the respective divisions, with 29 teams currently listed for the Shropshire League and 46 in the Shrewsbury League.”

The problem for league officials is that the deadline for clubs to either enter new teams or withdraw established ones is not until March 1, but the plan is to form two bigger Friday divisions in 2024 rather than the three smaller ones last year.

But the rule barring teams more than 10 miles from Shrewsbury from entering the Tuesday divisions has been removed so more applications may follow.

“A number of rule changes were proposed and it was agreed that the Tanner Cup would be open to first division teams and the Champagne Cup solely for the second division, with the competition returning to the previous format of six home-six away (fives in the Champagne Cup) up to the semi-finals,” added Payne.

“There are also changes to the Fullwood and Scadding Cups with teams drawn first out of the hat being given a home tie up to the semi-finals. Matches will also be decided on aggregate rather than games won.

“Also approved was a new rule that any Tanner league players whose club does not play in the Premier League can play for another club in the Premier League and still be eligible for Shrewsbury and Shropshire matches.”