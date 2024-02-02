Maddocks bag a vital victory in race for survival

They beat clubmates Maddocks A 4-1 to move three points clear of the Division One relegation zone.

Phil Davis gave Maddocks A an early lead, but Maddocks C fought back with wins from Joe Oliver, the in-form Darren Pountney, Ian Cleary and Darren Hoof.

At the other end of the table, Shifnal extended their lead at the top to three points following a 4-1 success against Dawley G.

Keith Price, Matt Davies, Steve Powell and Ian Duffy were on form for Shifnal, with Alan McDonald replying for Shifnal.

In a closely contested match, Ballpoint A edged out Bayley B with a 3-2 scoreline.

Ballpoint’s Tom Maxfield rolled in a 43 break on his way to victory.

Adam Rodgers, Jimmy Kelly, Owain Jones, Paul Proctor and Craig Campbell all hit form as Division Two leaders Wistanwick eased to a commanding 5-0 victory against Bayley Z.

Bayley L climbed into promotion contention thanks a notable 4-1 win over Bayley D.

Paul Hurst, Dave and Paul Smallwood and Charlie Newey secured a derby day triumph.

The division’s other clash saw Maddocks E edge out new-boys Dawley C 3-2.