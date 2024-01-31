Women shine in latest round of the winter series

Women won five of the 21 round robin groups that were needed at Tilstock on Sunday to cope with another big turnout.

Hadnall’s Kerry Dance is now a super sixth in the series points table after her latest success – a feat matched by Vicki McNally, Sue Conneely, Donna Larke and Liz Ruscoe.

“We had another brilliant turnout of 86 in total for the three sessions – and that means we are still holding at a very pleasing 97 weekly average of entries,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

“And we head back to Tilstock for round 15 of the round robin only series this coming weekend.”

That news will delight the top four in the points table, who were group winners yet again at Tilstock.

Pacesetters Callum Wraight, Ade Jennings, Alan Boulton and Gary Whitehall all showed the kind of form that will make them favourites for big money prizes at finals day in March.

But the likes of Stuart Rutter, Jack Hewitt, Ian Howell, Chris Stretch, Ben Hinton, Joe Killen and Brookes himself were table-toppers on Sunday and are firmly in the reckoning for a top-40 spot.

Other group heroes at Tilstock were Paul Sheehan, Roger Haynes, Craig Jones, Dave James and Kev Jervis.