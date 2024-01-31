Wilson stepping down from her role at SCGBA

Pauline Wilson will stand down as county development officer at the meeting the Salop Unison Club, by the Shirehall in Shrewsbury (SY2 6LY), starting at 11am.

Bridgnorth-based Wilson has been a revelation in the post during her seven years in office, playing a vital role in helping to attract hundreds of people to try the game via the Big Bowls Weekend and her own Roll Up Shropshire.

A top-class coach, Wilson – who is president of the Shropshire Ladies association – will continue to lead the county’s big pool of coaches that she has recruited and encouraged.

All other county officers are standing for re-election and the meeting will end with the formal presentation of Brenda Slingo as county president for 2024 with Simon Fullard as her deputy.

Having sent out a host of attachment to the email notification of the AGM, county secretary Dawn Gray said: “People do not need to print out all of them as mobile devices can be used on the day to see the documents to save on printing costs.”

Any affiliated league or club that does not send a representative to the AGM will be fined £10.