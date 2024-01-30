Archibald closing on District crown after latest win

A margin of just three chalks earned them a 7-3 (103-100 on aggregate) victory over Chirk, the high flying newcomers to the District Invitation Winter League in Whitchurch.

Singles wins by Callum Wraight, Lee Peate and John Paddington were vital as leaders AWC kept a 10-point advantage over Adderley, who thrashed bottom side Calverhall 10-0 (126-50) on the club’s front green.

It was close too as Woore edged Elephant & Castle 7-3 (107-104), with Martin Gaut a 21-9 winner for last winter’s champions, while Malpas Sports saw off District 8-2 (119-88) and Crewe disposed of Bridgewater 7-3 (109-86).

Crewe aim to give AWC another test of their title credentials on Thursday – after E&C have face Calverhall tonight and Woore tackle District tomorrow.

Friday sees Bridgewater take on Malpas before AWC have a Monday appointment against District as they get ever closer to the finishing line on March 8.

Meanwhile, over in Wrexham, it’s crunch time for title hopefuls Ifton Miners in the Bradley Winter League on Thursday night on the artificial green.

They take on leaders and reigning champions, the Flying Pierres, in a must-win clash, the confidence of the St Martins-based side given a boost by last week’s 6-0 whitewash of Rhosddu.