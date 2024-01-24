Stronger united: Leagues mark a year together

One year after it happened, the 2024 AGM of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowls Association at Whitchurch’s Archibald Worthington Club (7.30pm start) will reflect on what went right and what could be improved on.

Launched to run the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues, the association is now looking for nominations for chairman and vice-chairman after Christine Sayers and Jamie Brookes took on the respective roles temporarily last year.

All member clubs are allowed two voting members at the annual meeting, when the most contentious issue appears to be a change to the handicap system of the league team knockouts to encourage more entries from sides lower down their divisions.

An application from Drayton-based Victoria BC to rejoin the Whitchurch League will also be voted on, along with an honoraria proposal and another to set up a joint leagues’ ‘Assets Account’.

Any club failing to be represented at the Ellison Wealth Management Ltd-sponsored association’s AGM will be fined £10.

Details of another long-running open competition at a Shropshire bowls club have been unveiled.

The Candlin Doubles will be held at Sinclair on the Sunday, April 14, with qualifying sessions at 10 and 11am and then 2 and 3pm at the club in Ketley, Telford.

“Then it’s back at 6.30pm for the finals,” said organiser Stuart Church, who is taking entries at £20 per pair on 07877 857721.

Meanwhile, there’s now limited spaces left in the Burway Open with the 12.30pm qualifier already full.