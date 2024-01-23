Worthington are back in winning mood after loss

Archibald Worthington recovered from their first defeat of the campaign in the District Invitation Winter League to brush aside bottom-of-the-table Calverhall on Friday night.

They were denied a 10-0 whitewash win by a fine 21-15 success by young Eloise Fenwick on her league debut for Calvehall, but AWC’s 122-64 aggregate success took them 13 points clear at the top of the table with just seven matches to play.

Adderley, the only team to beat the Archie boys, had a tough time before edging Bridgewater 6-4 (118-103) with Gary Whitehall & Ian Howell’s 21-8 doubles win being vital.

Chirk’s hopes of claiming runners-up spot took a dent as they were held 5-5 by Woore, Matt Beeston’s 21-5 card giving last winter’s champions the 112-87 edge, while Elephant & Castle saw off Malpas Sports 8-2 and Crewe whitewashed District.

It will be tougher for Crewe tonight against Bridgewater before the game of the week tomorrow sees AWC take on high-flying Chirk.

Other forthcoming fixtures – Thursday: Adderley v Calverhall; Frirday: Malpas Sports v District; Monday: Chirk v Adderley.