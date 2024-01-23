Worthington are back in winning mood after loss
Normal service has been resumed by the champions elect of Shropshire’s major closed season bowls league at its Whitchurch base.
Archibald Worthington recovered from their first defeat of the campaign in the District Invitation Winter League to brush aside bottom-of-the-table Calverhall on Friday night.
They were denied a 10-0 whitewash win by a fine 21-15 success by young Eloise Fenwick on her league debut for Calvehall, but AWC’s 122-64 aggregate success took them 13 points clear at the top of the table with just seven matches to play.
Adderley, the only team to beat the Archie boys, had a tough time before edging Bridgewater 6-4 (118-103) with Gary Whitehall & Ian Howell’s 21-8 doubles win being vital.
Chirk’s hopes of claiming runners-up spot took a dent as they were held 5-5 by Woore, Matt Beeston’s 21-5 card giving last winter’s champions the 112-87 edge, while Elephant & Castle saw off Malpas Sports 8-2 and Crewe whitewashed District.
It will be tougher for Crewe tonight against Bridgewater before the game of the week tomorrow sees AWC take on high-flying Chirk.
Other forthcoming fixtures – Thursday: Adderley v Calverhall; Frirday: Malpas Sports v District; Monday: Chirk v Adderley.