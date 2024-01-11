Allscott Heath look to grow at their new home

Allscott Heath are counting down to a first season on two new greens in the village near Telford, which are just over the road from their former home.

And now the club are planning to launch a new ladies side, in addition to the one already competing in the Shrewsbury Ladies League that reached the finals of the County Women’s Cup and Morrey Cup last year.

“Allscott Heath Ladies are looking to get another ladies bowls team together,” confirmed last year’s captain Bec Wedge.

“If anyone is interested in joining the club and playing – and everyone is welcome, of all ages and ability – please feel free to message me.”

The bowls club has a committee meeting this week to finalise their pre-season plans for the greens, one of which is artificial, and which could include an open competition.