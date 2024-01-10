Bowls promoter in talks over top prize of £2,000

Whitchurch-based Richard Proudlove already organises the Bridgewater Open and is joint competitions secretary of the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association with Jack Hazeldine. But now he has plans to run a major comp in the county later this year, saying: “I’m looking to push crown green bowling comps.

“I’m currently in talks with some sponsors to raise a very large prize pot – £2,000 to the winner and £500 to the runner-up – with the comp to be held in Shropshire later in 2024!”

Proudlove asked for comments on his plan – and got an immediate response from Clay Flattley, a regular on the open comps circuit who played Premier League bowls for St Georges last year.

“Great effort and good to see a push on competitions – and in Shropshire,” said Flatley. “Only thing I would say is it could be too top heavy on the top prize – only one can win the competition so maybe better having a lower first prize and then splitting (the money) down lower.

“Then it could be more lucrative to players from other counties and players travelling.”

Bowling clubs in Shropshire and Wales impacted by the floods have been urged to consider asking for a recovery grant.

The latest inundation by the River Severn has hit clubs like Old Shrewsbury and Prince of Wales BC in Shrewsbury and Bylet in Bridgnorth.

And County development officer Pauline Wilson stressed: “Sport England support funding is available for affected clubs.”

A Sport England spokesperson confirmed: “Our small grants programme is now open to applications for storm relief funding from organisations in the areas most affected.

“We will again be accepting applications from organisations who have been impacted by the recent storms and flooding – and we’ll prioritise sports and activities that need to return quickly.”

Such emergency funding can be used for skip hire to remove sediment and rubbish, minor electrical works to restore power and decontamination works or clearing of blocked drains.

Another club and green has been lost to Shropshire bowls.

Cholmondeley had affiliated to the county association since the last century – but now the club and its home just off the A49 north of Whitchurch is no more.

The sad news that the club had folded due to a declining and ageing membership came in a letter to the county executive that was read out at this week’s meeting at Meole Brace BC in Shrewsbury.

Just over a decade ago Cholmondeley were running three evenings teams in the Whitchurch League, but last year it was reduced to one side competing in the Malpas Senior Citizens League.

The highlight of what proved to be the club’s final season in 2023 was reaching the final of the Cliff & Mary team doubles, losing to first division rivals Malpas Farmers A at Farndon.