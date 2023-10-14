Notification Settings

Mum and son secure more silverware

BowlsPublished: Comments

Proven partnerships are key in open doubles competitions so it came as no real surprise when mother and son, Angela and Martin Gaut, landed yet another title.

Another one for the collection: Bayley mixed doubles winners Martin and Angela Gaut with promoter Michael Cooper, centre
The Wrockwardine Wood-St Georges bowls combination hit the £300 jackpot in the Sir John Bayley Mixed Doubles on Saturday.

Having kept a firm grip on the Mid Shropshire League’s Mixed Doubles trophy earlier in the season, they came out on top of a 16-strong field by beating the Wrockites’ brother and sister pairing of Ollie and Ellie Wall 21-15 in the final.

Promoter Michael Cooper said: “Well done Martin and Ange Gaut on winning the mixed doubles and a big thank you to everyone that entered and gave it a full field, plus everyone who helped me on the day with everything.”

In the semi-finals the Gauts defeated Phil Jones & Karen Smith (Wrockwardine Wood-Bowring) 21-14 while the Walls had a slightly smoother ride in beating Shavorne Osborne & Steve Jones (Trench) 21-10.

Trevor Roberts and his Johnstown team-mates were leading lights at Malpas Senior Citizens League’s finals and presentation day.

Roberts received the Dick Allen trophy as gents singles winner and added the Colin Paxton mixed doubles with Olive Pass, before Johnstown were presented with the second division champions’ prize on the big day at Malpas Farmers.

Jane Peak (Malpas Sports) was crowned ladies singles, taking the Anne Guinney trophy, and Wrexham-based Cunliffe were congratulated at first divison winners for the second year running.

“We had a very nice buffet lunch after the singles finals and before the Colin Paxton final,” said league secretary Christine Quinlan.

“When all the bowling was complete, trophies and prizes were presented to the winners and runners-up by our President Roger Done.”

