Winter bowls is set to get under way at Tilstock

Bowls

The popular series, which regularly attracted 80-plus fields during the 2022-23 campaign, starts at Tilstock on Sunday and will still be run by Jamie Brookes and his team.

But, having mulled over the move for two years, Brookes has told North Shropshire Parks officials that he will no longer promote the series on their behalf, but instead under the banner of Bandit Bowls.

With a constitution and all other permissions and requirements in place, Brookes said: “Finally, here we go with the Bandit Bowls 2023-2024 winter series!

“Sundays are the same as in recent seasons with 13-up handicapped round robin groups (a minimum of three games) and entry costing £7. Weekly group points build into a season table, leading to a finals day in March.

“This Sunday is at Tilstock (SY13 3JL) with sessions at 9am to 12.15pm, 12.15 to 3.30 and then 3.30 onwards, bookings to me by text on 07522 624773.”

But Brookes will also be running Saturday events in the format of the original winter series of 13-up ties in round robin groups leading to knockout stages and a winner on the day. Entry will cost £12.

“The winter series is run on a competitive but social understanding and is open to any bowler, but please be aware that I, alone, will decide who I allow to play.

“If any club/venue is interested in hosting please contact me.

“Let’s enjoy the winter season and I thank all bowlers and clubs for their continued support.”