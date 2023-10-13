Kings rule again in the mixed doubles

Trench mixed doubles

And Telford husband and wife, Jamie and Sally King, also make a formidable doubles partnership – and so it proved again in the Trench Mixed Doubles.

The Wrockwardine Wood duo won the open title for a second time when they beat mother and son clubmates, Louise and Josh Cotton, 21-9 in Sunday’s final to pocket the £300 top prize.

Trench chairman, Peter Uruqhart thanked competition organiser Lucy Evans for achieving a full house of 32 pairs, the many helpers and sponsors Kitchen Depot.

It’s been a good year for Trench, celebrating their centenary with a special day in August and winning the Best Kept Green in Shropshire title – and it ends tomorrow night as they host the Mid Shropshire League’s ladies versus challenge match for the Dave Ellis Shield at 6pm.