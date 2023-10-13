Notification Settings

Kings rule again in the mixed doubles

Bowls

They win so many titles that the headline ‘King rules’ is often seen on the Shropshire bowls scene.

Trench mixed doubles

And Telford husband and wife, Jamie and Sally King, also make a formidable doubles partnership – and so it proved again in the Trench Mixed Doubles.

The Wrockwardine Wood duo won the open title for a second time when they beat mother and son clubmates, Louise and Josh Cotton, 21-9 in Sunday’s final to pocket the £300 top prize.

Trench chairman, Peter Uruqhart thanked competition organiser Lucy Evans for achieving a full house of 32 pairs, the many helpers and sponsors Kitchen Depot.

It’s been a good year for Trench, celebrating their centenary with a special day in August and winning the Best Kept Green in Shropshire title – and it ends tomorrow night as they host the Mid Shropshire League’s ladies versus challenge match for the Dave Ellis Shield at 6pm.

Not even a power failure could stop the running of the open comp, the semi-finals seeing the Kings beat clubmates Scott and Natalia Moseley 21-11 while the Cottons had to work hard to beat homester Marg Fray and Adderley’s Jamie Brookes 21-17.

