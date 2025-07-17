Bowls round-up: Busy Saturday for Shropshire bowlers

More than £2,000 of prize money and a Champions day ticket is up for grabs when the Bridgewater Open 64 starts at 9am on the Whitchurch club’s two greens.

An hour later the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League has its Junior Doubles for the Fletcher Shield at Trench at the start of a busy day for competition secretary Rob Burroughs.

He then heads to Albrighton for the league’s Monday Merit finals from 5.30pm when 16 qualifiers from a record entry of 65 division four, five and six bowlers will contest a title launched in 2023.

Summer club

The school summer holidays are about to start and two Shropshire bowls clubs have come up with scheme to keep their local children busy.

Bridgnorth are once again running their popular Junior Bowls Summer Club on Thursdays, July 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28 between 10am and 12 noon.

It’s for eight to 17-year-olds and the cost is £15 for the five sessions - light lunch provided – with qualified and DBS checked coaches, details from Pauline Wilson on 07746 224824.

Albrighton’s new Mini Rolls Summer Bowls Club is on five Mondays from July 21 (10 to 11.15am) with free sessions for children aged seven and above to learn the basic skills of the game, full details from the club’s website.