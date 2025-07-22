Bowls round-up: Champion feeling for Richardson and Edwards

Richardson (Johnstown) and Chirk AAA’s Edwards won the ladies and youth singles respectively when the tiles were contested at Ponciau Park.

A 21-16 victory over Joan Jones gave first division player Richardson yet another league honour while Edwards beat his Chirk E team-mate Dylan Pritchard to take the under-18 honours on Sunday at the Wrexham venue.

Next up for comps chief Roger Candlin is the Division 4-5 Pairs at Criftins on August 3, entries costing £10.

Plea for coaches

A last gasp plea for bowlers to become coaches has been made by county development officer Pauline Wilson.

A level one course will start with the first of two online sessions on the evening of Wednesday, July 30, leading to practical assessment at Shifnal Bowling Club all day on Sunday, August 10.

“This is the last chance to sign up for a local Level 1 Coaching Course this year – and if bowlers want to grow their clubs then this is the way to go!” said Wilson. “They just need to sign up via the Coach Bowls website (which includes full details of cost etc).”

Meanwhile, Shropshire association officials have organised a Dennis UK-Sisis Bowling green maintenance seminar at Prees BC on Thursday, September 4, starting at 9am, and places need to be booked by email (alison.pickering@howardsgroup.com) by August 28.

McKinley's helping hand

One of the three Shropshire bowlers taking part in Saturday’s British Senior Merit finals has received a helping hand.

Emmet McKinley (Oxon) heads to Dodworth Miners Welfare in Barnsley with the backing of Consumer Gas Ltd in a new move from the sport’s governing body to get sponsors for all 64 finalists.

“A new face in this year's British Senior Merit, following a fantastic run to the semi-finals of the Shropshire County Merit, Emmet will be keen to put in a good performance at Dodworth,” said British association spokesman Steve Clamp. “Supporting Emmet all the way are the team at Consumer Gas Ltd, who specialise in boiler servicing, installation and repairs.”

McKinley has Jack Brooks from Derbyshire as his first round opponent while County Merit champion Chris Stretch takes on Dave Lunn from the Potteries and runner up Callum Wraight plays Staffordshire’s Dave East, who for Highley in the Premier League.