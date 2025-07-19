Bowls round-up: Women and juniors chasing success
Shropshire’s top women bowlers and title-chasing juniors dominate the county bowls scene tomorrow, writes Malcolm Fletcher.
The mood at two fixtures in the British Ladies County Championship could not be more different, with Shropshire firmly on course for three crowns in a row while North Shropshire spy a rare win to avoid another wooden spoon.
Shropshire take on Burton in a clash which will decide who finishes top of qualifying section three and heads to next month’s semi-finals.
Sinclair and Tutbury BC in Burton host the 12-a-side legs with Horsehay’s Beth Reeves set to make her country debut away while a mighty powerful line-up awaits the 2pm start at the Telford venue.
North Shropshire and tomorrow’s rivals South Shropshire are both without a victory in section two this season so the aim is to avoid finishing bottom at all costs.
There’s a debut for Shirley Lytham (District) at home at Hodnet while the away 12 come up against former top Shropshire junior Emma Massey-Jones at Willenhall Nordley.
The county’s ambitious under-18s will be in action at Bicton from 10am with the main Shropshire Junior Merit title and a consolation crown up for grabs.
Highley is the venue for the Highley League’s singles finals - the Mark Bennett Memorial for top-flight bowlers starting at 2pm and the quarter-finals of that and the division two knockout at 3pm – while the Oswestry League’s Ladies and Youth Singles are at Ponciau Park (10am).
Meanwhile, Lilleshall Hall’s flat green bowlers head to Stourport for their semi-final in the prestigious team knockout for the Vernon Turner Trophy run by the Worcestershire Bowling Association, their opponents being Vines Park.
County Cup thrillers
Two cracking semi-finals played just yards apart made for a thrilling County Cup night.
Sir John Bayley, holders of the 12-a-side KGJ Insurance-backed bowls prize, battled back from behind to beat Wrockwardine Wood in front of a packed bottom green at St Georges.
And just up the slope on Saturday evening, Highley were hanging on to pip Hanwood by a mere seven shots in an even closer showdown, thanks to Bruno Heath scrambling 20 from well down to Mark Shore in the last game.
When the in-form Tom Killen won 21-8 at No.7 the Wrockites were 20 chalks to the good in their tension-filled semi.
But Stuart Rutter’s 21-8 card lifted the Bayley Boys and they won the last five games for seven winners all told to clinch eventual victory by 18 and another final appearance..
Danny Statham (21-3) and Dave East (21-8) had put Highley in total command on the top green before Shaun Bould (21-7), Mark Parsons and Phil Lyttle gave Hanwood hope as the noise levels rose.
Another title for Callum
Another title triumph and a near-miss was the story for Callum Wraight from his big money double header last weekend.
The Shrewsbury bowls king kept up his stellar form of late by winning the £700 top prize in the Metro Sports Open Classic in Manchester on Saturday.
But his big Midland rival, Greg Smith – who plays for Wrockwardine Wood in the Premier League – edged him out in the final of the £5,150 Sandal Classic next day in Wakefield.
Two comfortable early wins took Wraight to a semi-final showdown with fellow British Senior Merit winner Matt Gilmore in the semi-finals at Metro Sports.
He won that 21-11 and then beat Ryan Walters 21-14 in the final, promoter Ray Tully declaring: “Multiple winner Callum Wraight won it and it was well deserved - he struck once in the final and I was stood behind, but not brave enough to stop it!”
The 38-year-old Castlefields man and Smith featured in another epic battle in the Sandal Classic on Sunday.
Smith landed the £1,000 jackpot with a Sandal spokesman saying: “It was a brilliant final with an amazing final end, Greg winning 21-19.”
Wraight will lick his wounds and go again, this coming Sunday heading up to Blackburn to try and qualify in the 31-up £1,000 Alexandra Classic that he has already won seven times.