Wrockwardine Wood are the best of British again

Wrockwardine Wood

The Telford club claimed the title for a stunning sixth time in total as they triumphed on Saturday in North Lancs & Fylde.

And beating Wharton Cons by four shots in a tense final at Freckleton Bowling Club near Preston meant the Wrockites had landed the crown twice in one year, having won the 2022 version when hosted by Cheshire in April. Recently-married captain Natalia Moseley, who had set her heart on retaining the trophy with the Shrewsbury Ladies League champions and County Cup winners, said: “I’m so proud of this

team.

“Winning the British Ladies Club Championship is an incredible achievement but winning it with your friends is even more special.”

A close final finished four winners apiece but Wood won it 95-91 with their winners being Sally King (15-5), her mum Helen Clee (15-10) and last pair Angela Gaut (15-10) and Sarah Weaver (15-8).

It was tense for them in the semi-finals against New Mill B, too, but five winners earned them an eight-chalk success that featured 15-10 wins by Moseley and Gaut.