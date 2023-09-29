Lawson chasing a coveted double

Bowls

The Hanwood star who finally won the County Merit in June at Newport now has two more coveted titles in his sights.

First is the Shropshire Premier League Merit tonight when Nesscliffe-based Lawson is one of eight qualifiers chasing a £400 first prize at Donnington Wood from 6.30pm.

Then tomorrow it’s Champion of Champions time as he features in a star-studded field of 32 at Monk Sports & Social in Warrington alongside county team-mate Callum Wraight.

Lawson has been drawn against his former Bowring team-mate Jamie King tonight when two past winners in Michael Beer (2014) and Martin Lloyd (2004) are also in the line-up.

The other quarter-final pairings are: Josh Cotton v Nicky Jones, Mark Thomas v Michael Beer and Josh Bradburn v Martin Lloyd

Tomorrow in Warrington, Lawson faces a first-round tie against Danny Towning, winner of the Sandal Classic, while in the opposite half of the draw, Wraight – who came in off the reserve list – will take on British Junior champion Louie Furniss.

The field also includes Meole Brace Open winner Andy Hughes and Wrockwardine Wood recruit this year, Greg Smith.

Midnight tonight is the deadline for any team that has won its league in Shropshire this season to apply to take part in the Premier Play-Off by contacting secretary Martin Gaut on 07964 294466.

The only possibles would seem to be Whitchurch’s Bridgewater, who are locked in a battle with Malpas Sports at the top of the Market Drayton League.