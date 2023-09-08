Officials forced to call off junior championship

Bowls stock

The 2023 edition of the six-a-side competition for under-18s was due to have been hosted on Sunday by holders Mid Shropshire at the Sir John Bayley Club.

But a league spokesman said: “We had no alternative but to call it off. The Tanners Shropshire League withdrawing its two teams on Wednesday left us with no choice, especially as there were issues raising a team from North Shropshire and question marks over some members of the Mid Shropshire B side.

“The reality is that we would probably ended up with three teams – two from Mid Shropshire and one from Whitchurch – making a mockery of what should be a countywide event.”

Disappointed county chairman Phil Scott said the postponement would be discussed at the next county executive meeting on October 9, looking into the format of the event and its date in the calendar to try and avoid clashes of interest.

Shropshire rivals Castlefields and Wrockwardine Wood will go head-to-head in the quarter-finals of this season’s British Super Cup.

They are set for a showdown in a four home-four away 31-up tie that has to be played by October 7 after powering to victories in the last 16.

County Cup runners-up Castlefields hammered Phoenix Foxes from Nuneaton by 113 shots overall, Michael Beer the 31-8 star of a huge 62-chalk home leg win on Monday night.