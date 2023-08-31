Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Veterans in the hunt for honours in two leagues

By Russell YoullBowlsPublished: Comments

Veteran bowlers are today chasing titles in two local leagues.

Bowls
Bowls

Adderley were hosting the Market Drayton Senior Citizens’ pairs competition from 11am with league chiefs hoping for a better response than they had to this season’s singles knockouts.

It’s doubles finals time in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League with a 12.45pm scratch time at Bridgnorth, where the last eight include county big guns Keith Pessall and Ian Gaut. Tomorrow (FRI), the Oswestry League’s Peter Kendall veterans team knockout semi-finals see Llanrhaeadr’s A and B teams meet at The Rhyn while Llandrillo take on Weston Crofte at Llanymynech (1pm starts).

Bowling leagues have until Sunday to enter this year’s Shropshire junior inter-league championship.

To be hosted by the holders Mid Shropshire League, the six-a-side event for under-18s will be played on the two greens at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley on Sunday, September 10, from 10 a.m.

It will be followed by the senior inter-league on Saturday, September 16, in Whitchurch, also to be played in a round-robin format.

The group stages will be held at Bridgewater and Chester Road, with the semi-finals and final to take place at Archibald Worthington, and leagues need to enter by September 10 with Rob Burroughs or Phil Scott.

Hanwood A are through to Ron Smout Cup final after a walkover win over Llanrhaeadr A. They will play Greenfields B on September 11.

Bowls
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News