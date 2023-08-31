Veterans in the hunt for honours in two leagues

Bowls

Adderley were hosting the Market Drayton Senior Citizens’ pairs competition from 11am with league chiefs hoping for a better response than they had to this season’s singles knockouts.

It’s doubles finals time in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League with a 12.45pm scratch time at Bridgnorth, where the last eight include county big guns Keith Pessall and Ian Gaut. Tomorrow (FRI), the Oswestry League’s Peter Kendall veterans team knockout semi-finals see Llanrhaeadr’s A and B teams meet at The Rhyn while Llandrillo take on Weston Crofte at Llanymynech (1pm starts).

Bowling leagues have until Sunday to enter this year’s Shropshire junior inter-league championship.

To be hosted by the holders Mid Shropshire League, the six-a-side event for under-18s will be played on the two greens at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley on Sunday, September 10, from 10 a.m.

It will be followed by the senior inter-league on Saturday, September 16, in Whitchurch, also to be played in a round-robin format.

The group stages will be held at Bridgewater and Chester Road, with the semi-finals and final to take place at Archibald Worthington, and leagues need to enter by September 10 with Rob Burroughs or Phil Scott.