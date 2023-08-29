Castlefields close the gap on the Bayley boys at top

Reece Farr was a 21-4 winner

As the 2023 campaign entered its final month, both title chasers headed on the road as Castlefields visited fourth-bottom Highley and leaders Bayley faced a tricky trip to Wrockwardine Wood, who are third.

Neither side were able to claim bonus winning points away, but Castlefields held lowly Highley for six games apiece – coming out on the wrong side of the 206-194 aggregate by 12 chalks.

Reece Farr’s 21-4 over Glyn Herbert was a stand-out effort for Highley. John Heath was a 21-5 winner.

It was two games fewer, but still four welcome points for the Bayley Boys from reigning champions Wood, to remain top of the pile with four games of the season left to play.

The 233-193 defeat (8-4 in games) had Richard Morris (21-6) and Dan Taylor (21-9) shine for the Wrockites. Ayden Smith and Scott Simpson with 21-13s were Bayley’s top winners.

Fourth-placed St Georges were not deterred by a league decision in the clash’s build-up to issue a £25 fine and two-point deduction after the Telford club were found guilty of playing an ineligible unregistered player against Burway on July 5. The Saints responded in style with a heavy 10-2 (244-175) home success over seventh-placed Hanmer.

There was no change in the similarly-dramatic race to avoid relegation as both bottom side Wem USC and rivals Adderley were seen off 8-4 on their home greens.

Wem passed up the chance to make up ground on the three-point deficit with a 220-188 reverse to mid-table south Shropshire visitors Burway. Burway’s Jesse James led the way with a 21-7 over Tim Jordan. Wem’s best was Colin Smith’s 21-10 winner.

Adderley were beaten 228-201 at Hanwood, who in sixth are some 17 points short of the top five.