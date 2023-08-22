Rhys enjoys a run to last eight of Junior Merit

Bowls

The Castlefields 18-year-old had a decent run to the quarter-finals at Wolverhampton club Essington on Saturday with wins over Ashley Walton 21-6 and Harley Baker 21-11. But, having made the last eight, Marshall then lost to Ethan Lowden of Cumbria 21-10.

Sinclair’s Jordan Millman, a Midlands Masters finalist next month, won his first game, only to bow out to eventual title winner Louie Furniss of Derbyshire 21-5.

Akeel Duncan (Allscott Heath) and Adderley’s Harry Wilson both fell at the first hurdle on what was nearly a great day for Sir John Bayley Premier League bowler Owen Evans. Having just made his senior debut for Staffordshire, Evans – son of Shropshire star Paul – enjoyed four wins before missing out in the final on home soil when beaten to 14 by Furniss.

Today is the day the top bowling green in the county will be decided.

The judges for the 2023 Dennis UK-Sisis Shropshire Best Kept Green will be visiting the six finalists to make their final decision.

Led by county chairman Phil Scott, they are going on a circuit that starts with the No.1 green at Castlefields in Shrewsbury and takes in Worthen & Brockton, Trench, Edgmond and Whixall before ending at Tilstock.

A disappointing turnout for the Edgmond Open Summer Mixed Doubles saw fewer than half of the 32 places filled.