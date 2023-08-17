Callum Wraight reigns in Burton again

Callum Wraight

He qualified for the finals of the Autumn Waterloo at Fleetwood on Friday and won the Naz Worthington Memorial Open on Sunday at Stretton Anglesey in Burton.

But in between the 36-year-old from Shrewsbury couldn’t qualify for the finals of the Crosland Moor Open in Huddersfield on Friday night and missed out on another £800 first prize next evening in the same town.

That disappointment came in the finals of the £2,500 Marsh United Open, which caused him to miss Castlefields’ County Cup final.

Wraight won his first game 21-11 but then suffered an agonising 21-20 semi-final defeat to Ian Shaw.

Clear-cut wins at Fleetwood (21-11, 21-9 and 21-14) proved his form was still fine – and that showed in Burton.

Wraight’s record in the competition is now 21 successive wins after he won the title again with a 21-19 victory over Lee Brown.

“We had a fantastic day for the finals of the Naz Worthington Memorial and congratulations to Callum on winning the competition for the 3rd year running,” said promoter Conor Chamberlain.

“All being well, we’ll back bigger and better next year!”