Fresh names in the frame for Merit trophy

Bowls

There are no past winners among the eight bowlers who will contest the 2023 finals tomorrow (THURS) afternoon at St Georges (12.45pm scratch).

But the qualifiers include Shropshire’s first winner of the British Veterans Merit, Keith Pessall (SJ Bayley), and the recent winners of veterans merits in local leagues in Dave Brown (Sinclair) and John Clarke (Wrockwardine Wood).

League competition chief Rob Renke from Bylet is also in the hunt along with Clarke’s fellow Wrockite Steve Faulkner and the Madeley Cricket club trio of Les Mumford, Chris Lodge and Graham Bleakley.

Meanwhile, St Georges A, Bylet A, Newport A and Sinclair A are the semi-finalists in the league’s Charity Shield, Sinclair winning a last eight thriller against Bayley A by one chalk.

Semi-finals time tonight (WEDS) brings the action in the Ashton Cup and Ashton Shield closer to the boil.

Fourth division leaders Newport D are favourites to win the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s top five home-five away KO for its Monday sides.

But they won’t have it easy against a Wrockwardine Wood C team who are third in the table, the other semi-final being Bowring C against fifth division Horsehay C.

Shifnal D of division six are the lowest ranked side left in the consolation competition for the Shield – and they face Donnington Wood B tonight while Charlton B take on Much Wenlock B.

The league’s main knockout for the Harris Cup saw first division newcomers Shifnal A knockout reigning champions Horsehay A to make next week’s semi-finals alongside Wrockwardine Wood A and Premier League pair Highley and Bylet.

The chairman of Shropshire’s newest bowls body has stood down.

Phil Scott has left the post with the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association, which came into being in January to run the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues.

A statement from the NSCGBA said: “Chairman Phil Scott and vice-chairman Simon Fullard have both resigned from their positions for personal reasons. They have both been thanked for all their work over the years and their contribution to setting up NSCGBA.”

A special meeting of the remaining officers was held on Sunday night and all affiliated clubs have been emailed about the situation.

The statement continued: “Chris Sayers and Jamie Brookes will take up the roles as caretaker chair and vice-chair’ and look after business until the AGM in January.

“That is when ‘due process’ will take place and all committee positions will be open for nominations and any voting that is necessary.”