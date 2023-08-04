Castlefields eye first part of cup double tonight

Bowls

The Shrewsbury giants look to keep a firm grip in the Shropshire Cup by beating Wrockwardine Wood in the final on the Premier green at Whitchurch club Chester Road (6.30pm start).

And if they can retain the 10-a-side title it would set the Fields up for an historic double as the club’s Premier League side are through to next weekend’s County Cup final, also sponsored by KGJ Insurance Shropshire Cup Final.

Mighty Castlefields are dominating the Tanners Shropshire and Browns of Wem leagues this season while the Wrockites are mid-table in Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Division One.

But the Telford side have experience plenty in their line-up, including Isle of Man June Festival winner Helen Clee at No.1 and her multi-titled sister Angela Gaut in the middle four.

Balancing that for the Queen Street outfit are Martin Codd and Keith Wall up front while recently-crowned Shropshire Junior Merit champion Rhys Marshall features at No.4.

Dress code rules apply tonight, when the heavy rain forecast should have eased, and the referee will be Chris Sayers.

Also tonight it’s finals night in the Woodfield two-man KO at the Wolverhampton club with Shropshire stars Scott Harries, Stuart Rutter and Peter Grimston in the hunt.

The success of the Bridgewater Open 64 has led the Whitchurch club to announce a new competition later in the season.