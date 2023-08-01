Bayley Boys keeping their title rivals at arm’s length

Stuart Rutter

Sir John Bayley, who are the current league leaders, recorded a 10-4 victory over Hanmer with an aggregate points total of 238 to 172.

Stuart Rutter picked up the best result for the Bayley Boys, beating Ieuan Pugh 21-6, while Andrew Armstrong was on good form for Hanmer picking up a 21-15 victory over Chris Worthington.

Castlefields bounced back well from a disappointing result last weekend with a commanding bonus points victory against Chester Road.

They beat their hosts 7-5 on games, but by securing the aggregate win and being away from home, they got a valuable four bonus points.

Wrockwardine Wood are also in the hunt for the title, and they now trail Castlefields by four points after a comfortable victory against Bylet.

The score was 11-3 in the end, with Dan Taylor thumping Simon Rhodes 21-3 for Wood. Dan Davies got a consolation victory for a Bylet with a 21-10 win against Aaron King.

Wem are rock bottom of the table following a difficult home result against Highley.

The two teams drew on games – but the visitors won on aggregate, meaning they ended up taking 10 points to their opposition’s six. Stuart Gittings played a big part in that with a 21-6 card.

Elsewhere, Burway were in good form against Hanwood, racking up an 8-4 victory on games.

Ben Allen was in good form, beating Andy Duckett, while Hanwood’s Simon Lane comfortably beat Duncan Pressley – both finishing 21-5.

Meole Brace and St Georges had a tight clash which ended all square on games – but St Georges got the better of their hosts on aggregate points, 216-212, which gave them four bonus points.

The final game of the weekend saw Adderley get the better of Ifton with a 7-5 win on games.