Bayley Boys keeping their title rivals at arm’s length

The race for the title of the Shropshire Premier Bowling League remains close, with the top three all winning.

Stuart Rutter

Sir John Bayley, who are the current league leaders, recorded a 10-4 victory over Hanmer with an aggregate points total of 238 to 172.

Stuart Rutter picked up the best result for the Bayley Boys, beating Ieuan Pugh 21-6, while Andrew Armstrong was on good form for Hanmer picking up a 21-15 victory over Chris Worthington.

Castlefields bounced back well from a disappointing result last weekend with a commanding bonus points victory against Chester Road.

They beat their hosts 7-5 on games, but by securing the aggregate win and being away from home, they got a valuable four bonus points.

Wrockwardine Wood are also in the hunt for the title, and they now trail Castlefields by four points after a comfortable victory against Bylet.

The score was 11-3 in the end, with Dan Taylor thumping Simon Rhodes 21-3 for Wood. Dan Davies got a consolation victory for a Bylet with a 21-10 win against Aaron King.

Wem are rock bottom of the table following a difficult home result against Highley.

The two teams drew on games – but the visitors won on aggregate, meaning they ended up taking 10 points to their opposition’s six. Stuart Gittings played a big part in that with a 21-6 card.

Elsewhere, Burway were in good form against Hanwood, racking up an 8-4 victory on games.

Ben Allen was in good form, beating Andy Duckett, while Hanwood’s Simon Lane comfortably beat Duncan Pressley – both finishing 21-5.

Meole Brace and St Georges had a tight clash which ended all square on games – but St Georges got the better of their hosts on aggregate points, 216-212, which gave them four bonus points.

The final game of the weekend saw Adderley get the better of Ifton with a 7-5 win on games.

A comfortable aggregate win also gave them two bonus points, with Ian Howell beating Jeff Cooper and Phil Jones seeing off Keiron Cooper, both 21-5.

